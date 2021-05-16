Liga MX: Javier Alarcón surrenders to Puebla’s campaign after his move to the semifinals

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon of the Imagen TV chain, surrendered in front of the season of Club Puebla and Nicolas Larcamón on the MX League, after his move to the semifinals of Guardians Tournament 2021.

Larcamón and Puebla are the sensation. Continuity pays. Tactical discipline and physical deployment of an entire TEAM. Semifinalist with a full beard. Good job Buffalo Poblete “, were the words of Nicolás Larcamón.

The communicator launched his message through his social networks, where he highlighted the great campaign of the Camotero team and its young Argentine coach, placing them as the sensation of this campaign that they have been among the 4 best of the tournament.

Javier Alarcón also made it clear that a large part of the Club Puebla team today has been the continuity that the directive has given to their squad, as well as tactics and the physical deployment that they have developed

