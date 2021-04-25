Liga MX: Javier Alarcón sends a message to Javier Aguirre after his controversy against “Carioca”

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon of the chain TV picture, launched a message for coach Javier Aguirre of the Rayados from Monterrey, after the controversy that arose with “Carioca” in the Classic Regio against the UANL Tigers.

Very bad Javier Aguirre in the contact (small or large) towards Carioca. Those “interventions” by technicians can be triggers for big things. He was wrong and must be punished rigorously, “commented analyst Javier Alarcón.

The Mexican communicator left his message on social networks, where he assured that the Rayados coach made a mistake when he had contact with the University player, since this could cause a bigger problem.

Javier Aguirre has always been characterized as a very effusive coach, having several controversies with opposing players in his career, such as when a footballer from Trinidad and Tobago was in command of the Mexican National Team.

