Liga MX: Javier Alarcón launches a message for Cruz Azul after his victory against Chivas

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon of the Imagen TV chain, launched a forceful message for Cruz Azul after its triumph against the Chivas del Guadalajara, tense meeting of the day 14 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

12 wins; 12 words that the fans who have on the court always want: BLUE EGGS. With that, “was Javier Alarcón’s message.

The former leader of Televisa Deportes sent his message through his networks, where he highlighted after the tight triumph of Cruz Azul, that always as fans they are asked to leave everything in it as seen this Saturday at the Azteca stadium.

12 wins; 12 words that the fans who have on the court always want: BLUE EGGS. Already with that. – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) April 11, 2021

Javier Alarcón highlighted the 12 wins that coach Juan Reynoso’s team accumulates in the season, which places them as general leaders and again as favorites to win the championship of this Guardians 2021.

