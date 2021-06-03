Liga MX: Javier Alarcón indirectly shoots Club América for the signing of Miguel Layún

The sports journalist Javier Alarcon of the Imagen TV chain, I shot a hint to the Club América board for the arrival as reinforcement to the Miguel Layún, for the next one 2021 Opening Tournament.

Read also: Cruz Azul: Jaime Ordiales surprised by what Juan Reynoso achieved

I go round and round. I recognize the value of his mentality, but now I can’t quite understand Layún’s return to America. After the season he had, the return that would make sense to me would be that of Sambueza. How do you see? “Were the words of Javier Alarcón.

The Mexican communicator was clear in his message through his social networks, ensuring that he does not understand the return of defender Miguel Layún to Coapa, after what he did in his last campaign with the Rayados team.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

I go round and round it. I recognize the value of his mentality, but now I can’t quite understand Layún’s return to America. After the season he had, the return that would make sense to me would be that of Sambueza. As you can see? – Javier Alarcón (@Javier_Alarcon_) June 3, 2021

Lastly, Javier Alarcón nominated Argentine attacker Rubens Sambueza from Deportivo Toluca, as demonstrated in the last 2021 Guardians Tournament despite his age superior to that of Miguel Layún.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content