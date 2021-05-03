Liga MX: Javier Alarcón destroys the Pumas for having a chance to qualify

Javier Alarcón, commentator for Imagen Televisión, destroyed the UNAM Pumas with everything for having opportunities to qualify for the playoffs and to be able to fight for the title, after only achieving four victories in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League.

Pumas closed the regular phase by receiving America club on the field of the Olympic University Stadium where Andrés Lillini’s men risk their lives for the play-off, but Javier Alarcó was furious about it and about the competition format in Liga MX.

“It is not personal (Pumas is the largest institution in talent creation) but it is ridiculous and painful for the qualifying competition system, that a team with 4 WINS IN 16 GAMES aspires to the title. Let’s not go around it. ”Alarcón expressed in networks.

Pumas will have their last chance to qualify for the repechage of this Clausura 2021 against Club América, since they are currently in 15th place in the table with 18 points, so they need victory and wait for combinations of results.

For its part, América has 35 points and with one more victory, it would close the tournament with good feelings against Pumas, after adding four games without knowing the victory between Liga MX and Concachampions.

