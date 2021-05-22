Liga MX: Javier Alarcón attacks Club Pachuca for vetoing the Hidalgo stadium

Los Tuzos del Pachuca have stolen the eyes of the MX League, after announcing that it will not have fans at the Hidalgo stadium if it advances to the final of the Closing tournament 2021 before the resolution by the Disciplinary Commission.

Faced with this situation, Javier Alarcón, the commentator and presenter of TV picture, He manifested himself on social networks with a forceful message to the board of the Hidalgo team for their position in the face of the excess of fans in the first leg.

“With their self-punishment today, the Pachuca managers only managed to contaminate and hide more, the underlying reasons that led them to make a more than regrettable decision on Thursday night,” he wrote.

It should be noted that the Liga MX Disciplinary Commission reported that the Hidalgo stadium is banned from a match by breaking sanitary protocols by allowing a higher percentage of fans to enter than authorized.

