Liga MX: Javier Alarcón assures that the young classic was much owed

Sports journalist Javier Alarcon of the Imagen TV network, was disappointed with the encounter between Blue Cross Y America in the Young Classic, after what was presented by both teams on matchday 15 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

I agree: interesting tactically, but disappointing the show. Predictable such a game at this time. Low stacks of both in ambition “, were the words of Javier Alarcón.

The former leader of Televisa Deportes communicator was clear in his message on social networks, feeling disappointed by this meeting between the teams that had been the best in the tournament and who were left to duty in this duel.

Javier Alarcón acknowledged that it was a tactically well-played duel, since the coaches of both teams came out not to be wrong, but as a show it was not what the fans expected so much.

