Liga MX: Javier Aguirre, separated from Rayados for breaking health protocol

Javier Aguirre, technical director of the Rayados del Monterrey, was separated from the squad for having broken the sanitary protocols when attending a celebration outside the club, so the MX League is already investigating his case.

Through an official statement, the Striped they reported that “The Basque” Aguirre It is already separated from the campus and complying with the established protocols; In addition, he was sanctioned with respect to the internal regulations of the Gang.

“In relation to the event on Monday, April 12, which our technical director attended, the club reports that Javier Aguirre is in isolation as a preventive measure. The institution determined that the corresponding administrative sanction will be applied, in accordance with the internal sanitary regulations and protocol. “

“The club is waiting for the Disciplinary Commission to take the corresponding resolution, based on the Liga MX health protocol implemented in the face of the health emergency caused by the Covid-19 pandemic”

In addition, the MX League reported that the Disciplinary Commission opened an investigation to determine what will be the sanction to which the Rayados coach will be credited, for breaking the sanitary protocols.

“In compliance with the agreements and regulations approved by the BBVA MX League and the Clubs to reinforce the prevention of infections by COVID-19:

The LIGA BBVA MX today turned over to the Disciplinary Commission of the Mexican Soccer Federation the case of the Technical Director of the Monterrey Rayados Soccer Club, Javier Aguirre, to investigate and determine the corresponding sanctions.

Every time on social networks today a video of the coach captured at an event outside the Club was revealed, not respecting the Health Protocol. “

