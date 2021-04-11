Liga MX: Javier Aguirre said he was satisfied with Rayados’ victory against Toluca

Coach Javier Aguirre of Rayados de Monterrey in the MX League, he said satisfied with the triumph of his away team against the Toluca, which keeps them in the fight for the top positions of the Guardians Tournament 2021.

(The triumph) suits us … there are always things to correct. The important thing is to get to the final stretch looking for the third place in the table ”, assured Javier Aguirre.

The experienced Mexican coach spoke at a press conference at the end of the match, where he stressed that this victory allows them to continue fighting for third place in the general table, since the first two places already have an owner.

Javier Aguirre also made it clear that it is good for them to close fired in this tournament, since the teams that close in the best way are the ones that end up lifting the championship in Liga MX.

