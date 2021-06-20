Liga MX: Javier Aguirre leaves Rayados de Monterrey preseason

The Rayados de Monterrey continue their pre-season stage ahead of the 2021 Apertura Tournament of lto Liga MX, the second under the technical direction of Javier Aguirre, who had to abandon the practices of La Pandilla to urgently attend to personal matters.

Vasco Aguirre requested a special permit to be absent from the Monterrey preseason this weekend, which was granted by the Monterrey board of directors, just a couple of days after starting the physical work in the Barrial.

Also read: Liga MX: Club América is reinforced with Iker Moreno, the ‘Mexican Messi’ for AP21

Aguirre reported last Tuesday along with some Rayados de Monterrey soccer players, but it was last Thursday when he requested this special permission from the board, as reported by the Multimedios Monterrey portal.

The source points out that Vasco will be returning to the Barrial fields until Monday, June 21, and his absence would not have a negative impact on this stretch of the preseason, since the players are barely working on the physical aspect, which is Directed by Pol Lorente.

In addition, in the first days of the preseason, very few first-team players have reported with Rayados, as most of them are focused on their national teams.

It is planned that for June 22, the Rayados staff will travel to the Riviera Maya to begin their beach work, which will not be possible for their striker, Rogelio Funes Mori, as he would report to the concentration of the Mexican National Team. with the Tata Martino.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Footballers of La Machine would be upset with the board for a ‘debt’

VISIT OUR GOOGLE NEWS CHANNEL TO ENJOY OUR CONTENT