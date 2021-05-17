Liga MX: Javier Aguirre is responsible for the elimination of Rayados in the league

The Rayados de Monterrey consummated their early elimination from the league by losing 2-1 on aggregate to Santos Laguna, after drawing 1-1 in the second leg of the Quarterfinals.

In a press videoconference at the end of the game, coach Javier Aguirre was punctual in his statements, marking the mistakes they made in the tie and placing himself as the main person responsible for the failure of the club.

“You plan the games to win. There were things that haunted us all the time, like errors at the start that finally condemned. Everything I say in moments of defeat would sound like an excuse. Santos plays well. In the end, he was a rival. very strong, we were on par. It was a highly contested tie and today we weren’t able to score one more goal, “he said.

In addition, the Mexican strategist affirmed that the team has been left to duty in the league by not being able to maintain the advantage in both games and that they derived the conclusion of their participation in the Clausura 2021 tournament.

“I can not recriminate anything, the maximum responsibility. I decided who enters, who leaves and I can not recriminate anything. To go above the scoreboard twice and not keep it. In both games we were not able to finish off the opponent. There is not much to to add, we will see coldly where we went wrong, “he declared.

