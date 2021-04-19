Liga MX: Jared Borgetti ‘surrenders’ to Club América after the Clásico Joven vs Cruz Azul

After the tie between Club América and Cruz Azul in a new edition of the Young Classic played at the Azteca Stadium, in the match corresponding to day 15 of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League, Jared borgetti, former striker and now ESPN analyst, assured that the Eagles team was the one that came out winning in the duel against La Maquina.

Borgetti, in his column for ESPN Digital, assured that despite the fact that the Clásico Joven was a very even game where the two teams showed important things and alternate dominance, America ended up more comfortable and playing what those led by Santiago wanted Solari and not so much the Cruz Azul.

“America ends the game much better in terms of the tactical part because it was played the way they want and that is always important, keep the pace and have the decisions of the game, I think it gives much more credibility to your work and the draw comes winning America, “said Borgetti.

Who could benefit the most from the Young Classic? I think that Cruz Azul goes well emotionally because it does not lose against America, its executioner in the finals and the league, because if it lost the critics would be strong because, once again, no matter how much it has a winning streak, it comes against America and loses it; So the draw is a good result. ”, he added in his final conclusions about the match.

Cruz Azul with this tie remains the leader of the competition with 37 points, while the Club América squad is sub-leader with 35 units in the Clausura 2021 of the MX League.

