Liga MX: Jared Borgetti and his emotional support for Club Santos ahead of the second leg (VIDEO)

Santos Laguna’s team is looking for the comeback when they visit the monumental Aztec stadium, to face the Cruz Azul Machine in the second leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX.

A few hours from the kickoff of the last 90 minutes of the series, Jared Borgetti, the former footballer and current commentator of ESPN, sent an emotional message of support to the Warriors for the game against the celestial.

“You don’t have to go and make a manhood, you just have to go out and play your best game. Don’t give up, fight until the last drop of sweat. We trust you @ClubSantos #vengasantoscarajo # Vamosporla7 #modoguerrero,” he wrote.

You do not have to go and make a manhood, you just have to go out and do your best. Don’t give up, fight to the last drop of sweat. We trust you @ClubSantos #vengasantoscarajo # Vamosporla7 #modoguerrero pic.twitter.com/Wusu0DmGmz – Jared Borgetti (@ borgetti58) May 30, 2021

It should be remembered that Santos Laguna needs to win by a difference of two goals or more to lift his seventh championship in the history of the club and of the short tournaments in the current Clausura 2021 tournament.

LET’S GO FOR SEVEN! # VaPor7i⭐️ # ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/VrwnoRmovX – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 30, 2021

