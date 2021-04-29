Liga MX: Jairo González sends a message to the Necaxa fans after his bad season

The Mexican footballer Jairo gonzalez of the Rayos del Necaxa in the MX League, launched a message for his fans after the next season that the institution has had, where the last one in the general table of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Tell the fans that if they are upset, they are right. This tournament we did not do what other tournaments do. Remind them not to have the slightest doubt that Necaxa’s situation is going to improve a lot “, were the words of Jairo González.

The full-back spoke at a press conference on Wednesday, where he acknowledged that they had a terrible tournament so they know of the annoyance of his fans after not giving the results that were expected from previous campaigns.

̈ “The most important thing about this performance is to heal the wounds, nobody wanted to be in this situation, we are professional players and with shame” ️ ️Jairo González, Club Necaxa pic.twitter.com/PJdt6lxdDD – TVC Sports (@TVCDeportes) April 28, 2021

Jairo González affirmed that the squad is very ashamed, since they are professionals and the moment they are going through hurts them, but he assured that they will come out of this and return stronger in the next season.

