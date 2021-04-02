Liga MX: Jair Pereira makes Club América tremble with tremendous warning

Jair pereira, defender of the Rayos del Necaxa, spoke in the preview of the match where they will visit the Eagles of Club América on the Azteca Stadium field, where he assured that they will go with everything to get the three points to improve and climb steps in the season .

During an interview for W Deportes, Pereira scared Club América prior to the match on day 13 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, since he assured that they will go with everything so as not to let them play and thus liquidate them and get three points that for them are absolutely necessary.

“The team has not marched. We didn’t get off to a good start, or we could make it happen, they tied us at the last minute and it is obvious that he has had to. It’s going to be a nice game. They have found the game that their coach wants and we have a new coach, Memo is a coach who knows the team perfectly and can hurt them. It is necessary to be well stopped and to reduce the spaces, it is necessary to try to liquidate them. ”, He sentenced.

Club América is signing a great season under the orders of Santiago Solari in the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League, since the Eagles are in the second position of the general table of positions with 28 points after reaping nine victories, a draw and two losses.

America in this tournament is the third best defense, with only eight goals conceded, below Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey, showing that it has been a reliable and practical team and that it has managed to manage its resources at all times.

