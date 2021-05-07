Liga MX: Jaime Gómez could be Chivas’ reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura

The Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, a club that plays the repechage in the Guardianes 2021, is already on the subject of possible reinforcements and one of the positions it seeks to reinforce is the defense zone and already has some candidates to arrive.

Néstor Araujo is Plan ‘A’ of the board, however, according to Mediotiempo, if he cannot get the services of the Celta de Vigo player, Jaime Gómez could arrive.

Also read: LA Galaxy vs Los Angeles FC: Chicharito heats up the Traffic classic with a message to Carlos Vela

Gómez, a central Xolos de Tijuana, is an old acquaintance of Víctor Manuel Vucetich and could be the alternative to reinforce the lower area of ​​the field.

The ‘Jimmy’ Gómez, 27-year-old center-back from Querétaro, arrived at the Tijuana Xolos in the 2020 Guardians and this tournament played 14 games, only two as a starter and accumulated only 487 minutes.

With the departure of Alexis Peña and the injury of Hiram Mier, Chivas seeks to have alternatives in the center, making it one of the most urgent positions.



