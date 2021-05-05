Liga MX: Israel López reveals the reasons for his departure from Pumas UNAM

Israel Lopez, technical assistant of Andres Lillini on Cougars, was fired after finishing the tournament. This was revealed by himself with a message on the networks, however, in an interview for W Deportes, he spoke about the reasons for his departure from the University team.

López, who had worked in Pumas since 2016 as Technical Director of the lower categories and as Assistant to Míchel and Lillini, revealed that there was no longer chemistry with the coach.

“Andrés told me that there was no good chemistry and that we were not going to advance. It gives me courage because it was a 5-year process but there is something that happens.” Said the former player.

In Pasión W, Israel López, former assistant to Andrés Lillini: “(my departure) was the decision of the board of directors with Andrés, I was very surprised but that is what happens in this environment, the only thing is to keep going, I will continue preparing to continue contributing to football.” pic.twitter.com/vRnft2Hmq8 – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 4, 2021

López said that the decision was made by the board of directors together with Lillini, who will continue to lead the team of Pumas de la UNAM.

“It was the decision of the board of directors with Andrés, I was very surprised but that is what happens in this environment, the only thing is to move on, I will continue preparing to continue contributing to football.”