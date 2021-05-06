Liga MX: Ismael Sosa busts Chivas and ‘fears’ the VAR in the playoffs

Ismael Sosa, forward of the Tuzos del Pachuca, assured that the Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara shirt does not weigh in final instances, since there is the VAR, implying that they are favored for being a large and mediatic team.

In an interview offered for Fox Sports, Sosa recalled the final of the Apertura 2017 in which he played for the Tigres de la UNAL where they did not score a penalty against the felines that could be the difference against Chivas, although he hopes that Pachuca in the repechage it is not harmed.

Also read: Isa Castro shows off her enormous attributes with flirty swimsuits

“Playing against Chivas is always good, because they are a very media team. The final thing is over, it’s a thing of the past. I do not think the chivas shirt weighs, because today is the VAR, “he declared.

On the other hand, Ismael Sosa criticized the current competition format of Liga MX, since he believes that it was much more competitive when only the first eight entered and not with a repechage phase where up to 12 can enter.

“I prefer there to be 8 teams in the league. Personally, I think 12 teams for the play-off are a lot, I prefer the league as it was always played, “he added.

In the current Clausura 2021 of the MX League with Pachuca, Ismael Sosa has played 16 games with the Tuzos, where he has scored three goals and has given two assists in 68% of the total minutes played.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content