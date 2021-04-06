Liga MX: Ismael Govea from Santos Laguna suffers an achilles tendon injury

Football player Ismael Govea from Santos Laguna in the MX League, is low on the coach’s staff Guillermo Almada due to injury, that is why he did not play the match against Chivas from matchday 13 of the 2021 Guardians Tournament.

Also read: Liga MX: Renato Ibarra was acquitted of the case that led him to prison

Govea suffered an Achilles tendon injury, we do not know how it happened because he played football, on Thursday he trained and was fine, on Friday he trained well, on Saturday he trained and was normal and when he arrived here his ankle became inflamed and was discarded This caught our attention and the player manifests a lot of pain when supporting the foot ”, assured Almada.

The Mexican central defender suffered an injury to his Achilles tendon last weekend, prior to the match against Rebaño Sagrado, for this reason he missed the match on date 13.

Also read: Yanet García shows off her great rear with daring photography in a red bodysuit

⚽: Guillermo Almada confirmed that defender Ismael Govea did not play against Chivas due to injury: “Govea suffered an Achilles tendon injury, we don’t know how it happened because he played football, on Thursday he trained and was fine, on Friday he trained and well, on Saturday he trained and … pic.twitter.com/tkMn3p5xO8 – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 5, 2021

The same Uruguayan coach confirmed the injury of his player in a press conference, making it clear that for that reason he did not see action against Chivas and is in doubt for the clash against Querétaro.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content