Liga MX: Isaac Mizrahi remembers the painful elimination of Cruz Azul against Pachuca

One of the biggest scandals in the MX League occurred in the framework of the semifinals between Cruz Azul and Club Pachuca, when then-president Justino Compeán decided to eliminate the Machine for improper alignment of Salvador Carmona.

Cruz Azul’s strategist at that moment; Isaac Mizrahi recalled that shameful incident, where he described as unfair the intention to cover up the doping of Salvador Carmona and Aarón Galindo during the 2005 Confederations Cup.

Also read: Former Liga MX José Saturnino Cardozo already has a new team for the 2021-22 season

“It was painful because we lost him at the table, they didn’t give us a chance to even make the sporting attempt to achieve, these are long pants situations that were unfair for me until today and it hurt the boys because we were a team psyched up to fight for the title. and we had a great squad, ”he said.

The last time Cruz Azul and Pachuca saw each other, there was the CARMONA CASE. I tell you briefly what happened. Salvador Carmona came to Cruz Azul in 2005 after playing for Chivas. Just in that year the Mexican National Team played the Confederations Cup and La Volpe called it up. pic.twitter.com/9XKVtV8g5Z – Gus Vega 3/6 (@gvegap) May 19, 2021

“Due to improper alignment you lose by default and play the next game, but in Mexico the regulations are based on the adjustments made by the presiding officer and such a case is what America experienced recently, losing three points for a reason that is not known. it makes me and that is why in Mexico these situations are cooked apart and at that time we had to pay for that broken plate ”.

Mizrahi recalled that prior to the game, Cruz Azul’s lawyers and the board through Víctor Garcés were the ones who gave the strategist arguments to use a footballer who was a starter.

Clausura 2007: The machine goes to the semis, is defeated in the first leg against Pachuca, but the return is not played. Cruz Azul is disqualified for the improper alignment of the doping defendant, Salvador Carmona. pic.twitter.com/LvyJykULs1 – Pambol Azteca (@Pambol_Azteca) May 15, 2021

“Chava had been playing all the matches of the tournament and when this issue comes up they tell me that legally there was a way for Salvador to play, even when we went out to warm up we did it with twelve players, with Beto Rodríguez in case Chava couldn’t, but the club lawyers with legal documentation and when they give me the choice, I ask the board to tell me what to do because I am just an employee of the club and the decision is made that I play, because there were legal arguments that Chava could play ”.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content