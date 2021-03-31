Liga MX: Isaac Brizuela, Erick Aguirre and the reinforcements that Tigres is looking for for the 2021 Apertura

The Chivas Rayadas de Guadalajara midfielder, Isaac Brizuela, is on the UANL Tigres list as one of the reinforcements for the 2021 Apertura, as well as Erick Aguirre and Jesús Angulo, as reported by Willie González, a journalist for Multimedios.

Brizuela, a 30-year-old winger from Toluca, is one of the best and most regular Chivas players and therefore would be one of ‘Tuca’ Ferretti’s favorites to strengthen his team.

Also read: Chivas: Karolina Isaza raised the temperature by posing with a daring body (Video)

In addition to Brizuela, on the list given by González are players like Jesús Angulo, Erick Aguirre, José Ramírez del León and Jordi Cortizo de Xolos.

Tigres is looking for a left back and a winger, who would leave this list, as they seek to investigate the Mexican market before looking for alternatives abroad.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content