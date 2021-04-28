Liga MX is pronounced before the violent acts in the day 16 in the Clausura 2021

Day 16 of Closing tournament 2021 was marked by violence among fans at the end of the Classic Tapatío Atlas vs Chivas, from Classic Regio Tigres vs Rayados, from the game Puebla vs Pumas and Pachuca vs Santos.

Faced with this situation, Liga MX and the 18 clubs agreed to reinforce security measures to eradicate violence in stadiums before, during and after the matches for the tournament’s league.

“The LIGA BBVA MX and the 18 football clubs reinforce all the security measures established in the protocols, to ensure that the presence of the fans in the stadiums is carried out in an orderly and safe manner for the Final Phase of the Tournament Guard1anes 2021 “.

“In collaboration with the Clubs and the state and municipal authorities, the BBVA MX League will strengthen coordination in the designs of security operations, which are carried out in work meetings prior to each game.”

“It should be noted that the operation of the stadiums, in terms of security, is based on the General Safety Manual” Safe Stadium “and the General Manual of Civil Protection” Safe Stadium “, which were endorsed by the authorities of the three levels of government, “says part of the statement.

