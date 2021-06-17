Liga MX: Is Nicolás Benedetti staying at Club América? your representative reveals your future

Daniel Azcárate, representative of Nicolás Benedetti, Club América’s Colombian midfielder, was questioned about the footballer’s future and whether he will stay with Las Águilas for the Next Liga MX Opening Tournament 2021.

In an interview for the Radio Deportes Sin Tapujos program, Azcárate assured that Benedetti currently has a contract with Club América, is happy in Coapa and at the moment wants to stay there, although he acknowledged that he has received calls from three Liga MX clubs, from Belgium and two teams from Argentina.

However, he pointed out that for now Benedetti has to report to the preseason with América like any other player with a contract in force with his club, since these approaches from various clubs have also been informal polls.

“The news that he is going to Deportivo Cali is false, he is happy in America, the club with him and he wants to continue growing sportingly speaking. At this moment of Deportivo Cali it will not be given for the moment. ”, He declared.

“At the moment Nico is very clear that he wants to continue in America and for now he will not return to Cali. Benedetti has two and a half more years of contract, but we have always been open with any opportunity that benefits Nico, but for now, all I have is that Nico has to return to America to do preseason. “, He added.

“The club has not told me anything about a possible departure for Nico, the coaching staff takes it into account, he has an excellent relationship and they are happy with Nicolás, but he has had injuries that have prevented him from continuing, but we are at 100 with him club and happy. ”. Indian.

“The truth is that I have received calls from agents and not only from Liga MX, but from other leagues, but simply asking, nothing formal has come to me. They have called us from MLS, from Mexico I have had contact with three clubs, from Belgium they have also called me and in Argentina I had conversations with two clubs. ”, He concluded.

It should be remembered that Benedetti was bought by América in January 2019 for 5.23 million euros, but he has never been able to establish himself as a starter in the Azulcrema Nido due to his constant injuries.

The 24-year-old midfielder has a contract until December 2023 with América, a club where he has played only 41 games, registering 7 goals and 6 assists.

