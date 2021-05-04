Liga MX: Is it leaving? the painful message of Johan Vásquez after the defeat of Pumas vs Club América

The Pumas de la UNAM lost against the Águilas de Club América in the match on day 17 of the 2021 Clausura of the MX League, so the team led by Andrés Lillini was eliminated and did not even reach the top 12 of the league. table to enter the repechage. Faced with this situation, defender Johan Vásquez published a painful message for all the fans.

Johan Vasquez, on his social networks, he published a sad message after the defeat of the Pumas against América in the Capital Classic, where he even left his continuity in the team on the air.

Also read: Liga MX: Mazatlán FC announced the departure of Tomás Boy

“There are people who feel love in beautiful moments and others like me in difficult moments. What happens what has to happen, I only know that affection I cannot deny @pumasmx. ”, Vázquez published on his Instagram account.

For now, in Pumas they will keep Andrés Lillini on the team bench and they have already promised more reinforcements to strengthen the team and make it more competitive, but the almost probable loss of Johan Vásquez would be a very hard blow for the fans, after the failure of the present Closing 2021.

It should be remembered that several teams in Europe have already shown interest in the defense of the Pumas, especially Sevilla, so it is very likely that in the summer Vásquez will leave the university students.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content