Liga MX: Is Álvaro Morales leaving ESPN? The journalist says goodbye in networks

The ESPN journalist, Álvaro Morales, surprised everyone with a message on the networks saying goodbye to ESPN and sowing suspense among all the fans who did not understand what the famous commentator was referring to and if he would leave the sports network.

Now, Sniper of Record revealed that Morales will leave ESPN for a long period of time, as he will take a vacation to later return to the company.

“This adventure has been a pleasure … Thank you all. See you soon.” Álvaro Morales wrote on social networks,

“You already know that my ÁLVARITO MORALES is leaving ESPN … Do you know why? Well, because he’s going … ON HOLIDAYS. ALVARITO is going to take a long break, but he returns to LEADER to continue raising the rating, FRANKS “. Wrote Sniper “.

Morales has been a member of ESPN since 2003, where he began as a reporter and over time, he became one of the most important assets of the company.