Liga MX: Inés Sainz ‘turns on’ the second leg of the final with emotional support for Cruz Azul

The Cruz Azul Machine and Santos Laguna will write to the new Liga MX champion in the present Closing tournament 2021 to be held in the monumental Aztec stadium in the CDMX.

Inés Sainz, the host of Aztec TV, has surprised all his loyal followers on social networks, by leaving an emotional message of support for the celestial heads led by the coach Juan Reynoso heading into the second leg.

“Well today we dream again, we believe again. Today we go with everything @CruzAzul,” she wrote next to a photo of her with the Cruz Azul shirt.

It should be noted that the Cruz Azul Machine arrives with the minimum advantage in the global scoreboard against Santos Laguna, seeking to break the 23 and a half-year drought without lifting the Liga MX title.

