Liga MX: Increase capacity for the Classic Regio between Tigres and Rayados de Monterrey

The Nuevo León clubs, Rayados del Monterrey and the Tigres de la UANL, are preparing for the Classic Regio number 125 and two days after their confrontation, they received the news that the capacity that the University Stadium will have will increase from 20% to 30 %.

Thus, 12,500 people will be able to attend the Volcano to enjoy the Classic Regio in the final stretch of Guardianes 2021.

Also read: Club América: Guillermo Ochoa and the ‘reinforcements’ that the Mexican National Team vaccinated prior to Tokyo 2020

This percentage would continue for future meetings, at least those agreed for the next 15 days and depending on the traffic light, the capacity could be raised, lowered or maintained.

Rayados and Tigres will meet this Saturday, April 24 at the Estadio Universitario at 9:10 p.m. CST.

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: