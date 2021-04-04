Liga MX: In Tigres they are ashamed of the terrible step in the Clausura 2021

The UANL Tigers are outside the Repechage zone, something unusual in the team of Ricardo Tuca Ferretti, the Felines are in thirteenth place, which has made the feline cadre feel ashamed, they accepted it Javier Aquino.

“The day to day of the Tigres footballer today is one of a bit of sadness, a bit of frustration as well and without a doubt a great desire to reverse the situation,” Aquino said in an interview with TUDN.

“We know that we do not have a team … with all due respect for everyone else, to be in that position in the table. We know the investment the club makes, we know what it means to play for Tigres today, which is not easy. and we know that we have to be higher, “said the feline ’11’.

However, despite the fact that the results have not arrived, the UANL Tigers player acknowledged that his work and that of his teammates has always been the best.

“It’s a shame I think not because we come to do our work every day, we come to train to put 100 percent of the results they are giving us and sports shame, yes, without a doubt, because the team cannot be in that situation because we are We have gotten used to always fighting in the first places, “said Aquino.

