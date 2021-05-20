Liga MX in mourning, Guillermo “Tigre” Sepúlveda, Chivas legend, passed away

Guillermo “el Tigre” Sepúlveda, legend of the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara and Liga MX, died this Wednesday, May 19, as reported by the same rojiblanco club through their social networks.

Through his Twitter account, the Sacred Herd confirmed the death of his figure and dedicated a message to “Tigre” Sepúlveda, who ceased to exist at 87 years of age, although the causes of his death were not reported.

“With deep sadness we unite ourselves to the grief of Guillermo ‘Tigre’ Sepúlveda’s family and friends for his unfortunate death. We will always remember him fondly for his personality, dedication and the great story he built with our colors. “

Guillermo “Tigre” Sepúlveda, was one of the players who were part of the most champion, as he won four Western Gold Cups, six First Division titles, five Champion of Champions and a Mexico Cup, which means a total of 16 titles with him. Guadalajara.

In addition to being a military man in Chivas, the former Mexican defender defended the colors of Jabatos de Nuevo León and Club Oro. As a coach, he directed the Tecos de UAG.

Guillermo Sepúlveda was also a constant with the Mexican National Team, playing the World Cups in Sweden 1958 and Chile 1962.

One of the moments most remembered by the Guadalajara fans was when “Tigre” Sepúlveda ended up being sent off in a National Classic against América and took off his shirt to leave it on the field while he left, also leaving the mythical phrase “with this they have ”.

