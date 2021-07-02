Liga MX: In León they affirm that Ángel Mena does not leave the team in this 2021 Apertura Tournament

Ecuadorian soccer player Ángel Mena of Club Leon inside of MX League, will not leave the team in this summer market, as reported by his coach Ariel Holan ahead of the start of the next 2021 Opening Tournament.

I have Ángel Mena in the team for the next tournament. It is something different than Campbell, so far I have no knowledge about the departure of Mena “, were the words of Ariel Holan.

The same Argentine coach in a press conference this Thursday, confirmed that they have not planned the departure of the Ecuadorian soccer player who is in the Copa América, since he has his services.

Ariel Holan, who said he was happy with the team that the León Club’s board of directors has made up for him, does not know the information that emerged about a possible departure of Ángel Mena, as if it exists on the side of Joel Campbell.

