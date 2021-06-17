Liga MX in danger of disappearing? Mikel Arriola clears the doubts

The president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola spoke about the imminent union with the MLS, ensuring that the number of Mexican teams in the United States will increase, but confirmed that the Mexican Soccer it is not in danger of undergoing modifications in its structure.

“We still don’t have how, we have a consensus that we must increase the presence of Mexican teams in the United States, and we have to increase the coexistence between the two leagues in a geometric way. The first step has to go there and for that We have to continue talking with Concacaf. Disappearing Liga MX is clearly not on the table. “

Arriola, assured that Liga MX teams could be invited to play against Conmebol teams in 2023:

“The South American thing is 52 weeks a year and it is necessary to manage the best possible. If there is will of all the parts, we can implement that competitiveness.

In recent months, he had been criticized for the changes that had been implemented in Liga MX, to which Arriola said that he does not regret having made those decisions or having taken charge of Mexican Soccer.

“Every day I am happier and more confident that I make a decision that allows me to generate all my passion and my time in one of the most important industries in our country. I am fortunately happy for having made that decision.”

