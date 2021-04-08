Liga MX: In Chivas the decisions of Víctor Manuel Vucetich are already being questioned

The Liga MX 2021 Clausura Tournament It has been a real nightmare for the Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, where they only add 2 wins in 12 games and have not won for almost 5 weeks, increasingly complicating a possible qualification for the Repechage and questioning the continuity of their coach, Victor Manuel Vucetich.

King Midas looks desperate, in recent games he has tried everything, moving his pieces and making decisions that have ‘surprised’ players and managers of the Flock, who are beginning to question these determinations.

Also read: Chivas ‘could’ seek to sign Rodolfo Pizarro, ‘spare’ at Inter Miami

According to information revealed by the columnist of the newspaper Récord, Sniper, in Chivas they do not understand the last decisions of Vucetich in the Herd, because in the match of Day 13 he left sitting Jesús ‘El Canelo’ Angulo and José Juan Macías, two of the best footballers of the Flock, when they did not present muscular discomfort to start the game.

These substitutions against Santos Laguna caused surprise within the group, as no one knew the reason for this change in the starting eleven, one of the many initiatives that have caused confusion in the Guadalajara environment.

The source indicates that despite the poor results, the Chivas board of directors continue to support the continuity of Vucetich, at least until the end of the tournament, where they will carry out an evaluation of their work, or if the Flock prematurely says goodbye to the possibility to scratch a ticket to the Repechage.

Also read: Cruz Azul: La Maquina player denounced threats against the lives of his children

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: