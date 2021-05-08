Liga MX ‘Illusions’ Club Santos with tremendous hegemony over Gallos de Querétaro

The Santos Laguna team and the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro will play their lives in 90 minutes, to access the round of the Quarterfinals in the present Closing tournament 2021 of Liga MX, in the action of the repechage.

In addition to arriving as the top favorite in the series to be held in the Lagunera region, the MX League has excited all the Warriors fans with being able to stay alive in the final phase of the contest with tremendous data.

From the first leg of the final in the Closing tournament 2015 of Liga MX, Santos Laguna maintains a streak of eight consecutive victories playing in the Santos Modelo Territory against the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, with 17 goals in favor and two against.

In addition, the last triumph registered for the Queretanos visiting the TSM stadium it happened in the distant Opening tournament 2014, by winning by a score of 3-2 against the Laguneros, thanks to the annotations of Camilo Sanvezzo, Emilio Lopez Y William da silva.

It should be noted that in the event that Santos Laguna advances to the next round, he will become the rival of the Rayados from Monterrey; while if Gallos Blancos de Querétaro advances they will be measured against the Cruz Azul Machine in the Quarterfinals.

