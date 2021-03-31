Liga MX: Ignacio “Nacho” González seeks to be coach of Club León in the future

Former Mexican footballer Ignacio “Nacho” González, assured that he would love to lead the Esmeraldas de León team in the MX League in the future, although it is not a priority for the defender.

I’m doing my coaching career and if I was given an opportunity, only with León would I take it ”, were the words of Ignacio González.

The former defender spoke in a talk with subscribers to the newspaper leones AM, where he made it clear that if he ever practiced his profession as a coach, it would be on the bench at Club León, where he had an outstanding career as a footballer.

Ignacio González was clear in his message by assuring that it is not in his plans to have a long career as a coach, but if he would like to lead the Panzas Verdes team at some point in his life.

