Liga MX: Ignacio Malcorra, formerly from Pumas, is the new reinforcement of Lanús in Argentina

After confirming himself as a withdrawal from the Rojinegros del Atlas heading to the Apertura 2021 tournament, midfielder Ignacio Malcorra will continue his career outside of Liga MX by becoming the new reinforcement of the Athletic Club Lanús.

Through Twitter, the Garnet team announced the arrival of the 33-year-old Argentine midfielder as his signing for the following season in the Argentina League and closing his stage in Mexican soccer.

“OFFICIAL: Here is our second reinforcement for next season. Welcome to the Grana, Nacho Malcorra!”, They wrote.

OFFICIAL Here is our second booster for next season. Welcome to the Grana, Nacho Malcorra! pic.twitter.com/CMI3aF3u76 – Club Lanús (@clublanus) June 20, 2021

Midfielder Ignacio Malcorra closes his five-year cycle in Liga MX after defending the colors of the Xolos from Tijuana, Pumas of the UNAM and the Rojinegros del Atlas, scoring 20 goals and giving 27 assists in 199 games played.

