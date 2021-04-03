Liga MX: Ignacio González regrets the National Team’s contempt for León players

The former Mexican footballer Ignacio “Nacho” González, lamented the scorn of the selection of Mexico for the current players of the Club León de la MX League, for the moment going through the elements of this institution.

It is a reality ‘that León is left aside’, what happens is that León is a great team but it is not media, they always talk about America, Toluca, Chivas, Cruz Azul and Pumas, or about teams as big as Monterrey or Tigers talk so much ”, were his words.

The central defender, former captain of the Panzas Verdes, assured that the Club León players are left aside as they are not a club as mediatic as Chivas and América, where with only three good games you are already considered El Tri.

Ignacio González spoke about the case of players like Luis Montes and Fernando Navarro, where he made it clear that this would not happen to these players if they wore another team’s shirt.

