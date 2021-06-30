Liga MX: Ignacio Ambriz would seek to sign a Club León player for Huesca

Ignacio Ambriz was presented as the new technical director of SD Huesca, in the Second Division of Spain, and he would already start looking for reinforcements in the MX League for his team, specifically in the León Club.

According to information from Ecuadorian media, “Nacho” Ambriz would turn to his former team to seek the signing of Angel Mena, front of the Fierce, as one of his first reinforcements for the Huesca.

Ángel Mena became one of Ambriz’s most important elements in León, since he arrived as a reinforcement from Cruz Azul, so now “Nacho” would seek to make him the goal man for his new team.

“Nacho”, as Ambriz has been known since his time as a great soccer figure, wants to count on “the Angel of Goal” in his experience as head coach of Huesca in Spain; from the season that is about to start “

In the last year with León, where he won the Apertura 2020 title with the Fiera, Ángel Mena played a total of 38 games, in which he scored 17 goals and gave eight assists.

According to information from the Transfermarkt portal, the 33-year-old forward is valued at 2.30 million euros in the transfer market.

