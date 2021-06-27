Liga MX: Ignacio Ambríz would be chosen to reach the Huesca bench

After revealing that Andoni Iraola will continue with him Vallecano Ray, Huesca launched Plan B and hired another DT on the list and the chosen one would be Ignacio Ambríz, former coach of Club León and Club América with whom he was champion of the League and Concachampions respectively.

Ignacio Ambríz has extensive experience on the bench of Liga MX, as he is available despite having recently won La Liga MX with Club León as well as having directed other greats of Mexican Soccer.

San Luis, Chivas, Querétaro and Necaxa are also part of his resume as a coach, thus reflecting his limited experience in European football as a dressing room leader. At 56 years old, he has accumulated more than 400 football matches in his country, where he is considered a person of prestige in many of the places where he has been.

Well, it seems that, finally, there is already a coach who has given the #SDHuesca “Yes, I want”. This is Ignacio Ambriz, recently champion of the MX League with Club León and Concacaf champion with America in 15/16. https: //t.co/T5Vv1uUjJL – José Gil (@JoseGilHuesca) June 27, 2021

His only passage through Spanish lands was marked as second coach in Spain. It was in the 2003/2004 campaign when he signed as Javier Aguirre’s assistant at CA Osasuna, forming a successful duo during his time as rojillos.

He also accompanied him since the 2006/2007 season in his time at Atlético de Madrid after what he harvested in the rojillo team, thus obtaining important results that led him to continue as head coach in the aforementioned entities.

The next Huesca coach may be Ignacio Ambriz, coach of Club León, long live Mexico !!! pic.twitter.com/JvNOTp6LEH – Foster Tag (Javier) WG (@ fostertag6) June 27, 2021

If nothing gets complicated, he will be the next leader of the project in the Second Division, where he will have a role similar to the one he had in León or America: fighting to be at the top with one of the most notorious budgets in the category.

