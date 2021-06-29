Liga MX: Ignacio Ambriz will have a midfielder intended by Club América

Ignacio Ambriz, Huesca’s new coach, will meet one of the players that Club América had in its portfolio as one of the possible reinforcements; the 24-year-old Spanish restraint, Jaime Seoane, a Real Madrid youth squad.

A few months ago, Seoane was placed as one of the possible reinforcements and a player liked by Santiago Solari, the coach who directed him at Real Madrid Castilla.

The Spanish midfielder works as an attacking midfielder and became one of the most important players in Huesca in 2021, although he could not prevent his team from relegation, he showed that he has great quality.

Now, it will be Nacho Ambriz who will have the possibility of directing the player, as he will take the reins of Huesca and everything seems to indicate that the player will continue in the team.

América signed Madrigal and with Aquino, Richard and Santiago Naveda, this position is covered for the Apertura 2021.

