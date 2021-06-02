Liga MX: Ignacio Ambriz will be the Technical Director of the Cuervos de San Luis

In the absence of official confirmation, the famous Club de Cuervos will be a reality in the MX League and they will leave ‘Nuevo Toledo’ to move to San Luis Potosí, where the team would already have a new technical director after the departure of Leonel Rocco.

According to TUDN, the coach of the new Liga MX Club would be the champion Ignacio Ambriz, who this tournament left the command of Club León.

Read also: Club América vs Portland Timbers: Results they need to qualify at Concachampions

Ambriz, a Mexican coach, was seen in a meeting with the Alazraki family, the new owner of the San Luis club, a team that will be renamed ‘Cuervos de San Luis’.

Ambriz will take the reins of the crows of San Gris Putosi https://t.co/LV9DfwuwZG – Erick Omar ER (@ galloblanco1950) June 2, 2021

It was the same Carlos Alazraki who confirmed this information and the only thing missing is the official announcement from the mattress club.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content: