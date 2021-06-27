Liga MX: Ignacio Ambriz tied with Huesca: The details of his contract

Ignacio Ambríz, former coach of Club León and Club América, would have already signed a contract with Huesca to be the one who takes the reins of the Barça team for the 2021-22 season in the Second Division of Spain.

The Mexican coach would already be tied to the team, according to Rubén Rodríguez, a Fox Sports journalist, who revealed that he signed for one year, with the option to extend.

“Nacho Ambriz is the manager of Huesca. The Mexican manager closed his contract yesterday afternoon. One year with an option for another.” Reported Rubén Rodríguez.

Ambriz leaves Mexican soccer after being champion with Club León and after a good season with the Panzaverde team, with whom he decided not to renew.

Ambriz will have the task of returning Huesca to the First Division after relegation this season, so if he succeeds, he could extend his contract for another year.

