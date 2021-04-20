Liga MX: Ignacio Ambríz sees the Club León’s two-time championship feasible

The Club Leon was imposed on Braves of Juarez, with which the Fiera assured the Repechage of the Clausura 2021 so now the objective of Ignacio Ambríz and his team is to be among the best four and seek the bicampeonato.

“I don’t want to call it an obligation, we are the current champion, we are alive to get into the first four places. Once we are in the Liguilla we have to think that we have to work hard to defend the title, the possibility is ours, but we need to prepare well, “Ambriz declared in a conference.

The strategist of the Green Belly He considered that they still have details to improve and although they knew how to recover from the adverse result in Concacaf, they have to polish some areas to be able to fulfill the illusion of having a direct pass to the Liguilla.

#Declarations “Today we must be calm, improve many things and fight to be among the four; we know that we depend on other results. What we want the most is to get to the league well and look for the two-time championship ”. Ignacio Ambriz pic.twitter.com/l6YqN8xoPv – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 20, 2021

“Everything worries, in the end when you come from a defeat you want to do things well, you make mistakes, but we have to improve a lot to aspire to be among the first four places and then a league that is going to be very complicated,” he said.

