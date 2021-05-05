Liga MX: Ignacio Ambriz already had offers in Mexico and sounds to lead Costa Rica

A few weeks after announcing that he will not continue as technical director of the Club Leon for the following season in Liga MX, Ignacio Ambriz would have already been contacted by several teams ofl Mexican Soccer who would be interested in his services, so they have probed the coach of The beast to catch him and take him to his bench in the Opening 2021.

According to information revealed by journalist Rubén Rodríguez in his column in the daily Récord, Ambriz has already been surveyed, including with formal offers to hire the coach of the current Liga MX champion, who is taking the situation calmly.

The source points out that some of these teams that have approached Nacho ambriz are still in competition in the Repechage, ensuring that these clubs are considering a change of helm even without knowing if they will get into the Liguilla or not.

NACHO AMBRIZ – COSTA RICA

There is talk that the current tamer of the beast will be the coach of the Costa Rica team and will be presented as soon as the tournament with León ends. I have already contacted the Costa Rican federation, and it is a matter of time. pic.twitter.com/tmOX9zzUWz – Swollen Verdiblanca (@La_hinchada) May 5, 2021

NACHO AMBRIZ, CANDIDATE TO DIRECT COSTA RICA

On the other hand, unofficial rumors speak of rapprochement with the Costa Rican National Team, as it is ensured that the Ticos are looking for the replacement of Rubén González Brenes, with whom they have only won one game during his term. The coach has 4 draws and 5 losses in his first 10 games.

TEAMS IN MEXICO WHERE NACHO AMBRIZ COULD LEAD.

In recent weeks, Ambriz has been linked to the Tigres de la UANL, team that will change technicians this summer, but whose main option is the arrival of Miguel Herrera.

In addition to Tigres, Ambriz has been mentioned as a possible replacement for Víctor Manuel Vucetich in Chivas, and Guillermo Almada in Santos Laguna.

With Guadalajara, it is rumored that the board would have targeted the Semifinals of the Clausura 2020 to Vucetich, the only way for it to be renewed.

In the case of Santos Laguna, a possible departure from Almada is expected due to an offer from a South American club.

Other clubs that threatened with a possible DT change in Clausura 2021 were Pachuca; with Paulo Pezzolano; who managed to get into the Repechage on the last day, in addition to Gallos Blanco de Querétaro with Pity Altamirano.

The other clubs that are in Repechage are the Atlas of Diego Cocca and Toluca with Hernán Cristante.