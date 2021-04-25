Liga MX: Ignacio Ambríz accepts his mistakes after the loss to Mazatlán FC

The Club León strategist, Ignacio Ambríz, acknowledged that the current Liga MX champion gave all the facilities to the team of Thomas Boy what the game ended up costing him Mazatlan FC in the Kraken Stadium.

“I’m not going to cover the sun with a finger, in several defensive games we have been vulnerable, given away the ball at the start, we had been compact, today we split a lot, there is not much time to correct, with videos to show you what to correct and with two or three training sessions to be stronger defending, it was something that was one of our strengths but we are not pressing well from above, they come to us very easily “.

Also read: Liga MX: Pumas fans weapon “anger” in the stands of Cuauhtémoc

Nacho regretted that his team could not maintain the advantage against the Pácifico team, thus compromising his opportunity to qualify directly for the Quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX.

#Declarations “Today is worrying, we have been vulnerable; I’m not going to detract from the rival. We had been lifting in the league and with the possibility of being up, now we must think about Querétaro and hope for other results. Ignacio Ambriz pic.twitter.com/FpgurqCATq – Club León (@clubleonfc) April 24, 2021

“Today is worrying, we have been vulnerable; I’m not going to detract from the rival. We had been lifting in the league and with the possibility of being up, now we must think about Querétaro and hope for other results ”.

In addition, Ambriz revealed that Fernando Navarro did not leave the operating room and will be operated on, which is why a future return with the Liga BBVA MX champion team is ruled out.

“Navarro is going to be operated on on Monday, he could not be saved from the operation, Barreiro had a burden as happened to David, he was worried about Chapo, about Barreiro … they have a lot of workload, Fer will have to be operated on his knee, Joel had a discomfort in the abductors, hopefully we can have it on Saturday against Querétaro “.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content