Liga MX: Ian González will be the first reinforcement of Toluca

The forward of the Rays of Necaxa, Ían González, is close to being the first reinforcement of the Red Devils of Toluca for the 2021 Guardianes, as reported by Ignacio ‘Fantasma’ Suárez.

The 28-year-old Spanish striker would already be tied up with Hernán Cristante’s team to reinforce the club’s lead.

“I know they will NOT cry with emotion, they will NOT party, but I warn you that @TolucaFC already has a new” reinforcement “nothing less than the” excellent “Spanish scorer of 1.93 mt Ian González Nieto Era from @AtletideSanLuis and was on loan to @ClubNecaxa” . Suarez said.

Ían González played 16 games this tournament and only scored 3 goals with Rayos and since his arrival in Mexican soccer, his highest scoring quota is 4 goals in Ascenso MX.

In Liga MX, he has scored 8 goals in 48 games with Atlético San Luis and Rayos del Necaxa jerseys.

