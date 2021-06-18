Liga MX: Ian González shows his happiness for reaching the Red Devils of Toluca

The footballer Ian González of the Red Devils of Toluca inside of MX League, He was very happy to join the team led by coach Hernán Cristante, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Very happy to be here, it is to take a step forward in my career. I come to contribute as much as possible, to give everything. Toluca is one of the greats of Mexico, that is the requirement that it has to be here “, were the words of Ian González.

The new Red Devils forward spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he made it clear that he is very happy after joining a large Mexican soccer team, where the demand for any soccer player is growing.

“We are all aware, and besides, we all have a goal. If we all row to that goal, in the end it will happen, we will not have any problem in the percentage table, nor do we have to see it.” # Apertura2021 pic. twitter.com/vUCApsDcE8 – PressPort (@PressPortmx) June 17, 2021

Ian González also took time to talk about the objectives of Hernán Cristante’s team, which can be achieved if they all row to the same side since they do not have relegation problems in the next tournaments.

