in Football

Liga MX: Ian González shows his happiness for reaching the Red Devils of Toluca

The footballer Ian González of the Red Devils of Toluca inside of MX League, He was very happy to join the team led by coach Hernán Cristante, facing the next Apertura 2021 Tournament.

Also read: Rodolfo Pizarro stays at Inter Miami; Chivas and Rayados to wait

Very happy to be here, it is to take a step forward in my career. I come to contribute as much as possible, to give everything. Toluca is one of the greats of Mexico, that is the requirement that it has to be here “, were the words of Ian González.

The new Red Devils forward spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he made it clear that he is very happy after joining a large Mexican soccer team, where the demand for any soccer player is growing.

Also read: Ignacia Michelson shows off her tremendous figure with a flirty lace outfit

Ian González also took time to talk about the objectives of Hernán Cristante’s team, which can be achieved if they all row to the same side since they do not have relegation problems in the next tournaments.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content

Former World Challenger “Choko” Rodríguez Closes Camp

Black Widow would have been different if it was released 10 years ago