Liga MX: Hugo Sánchez would agree to be the new coach of Club León

The Liga MX carousel of technical directors continues to spin at the close of the tournament in the Clausura 2021, because with the confirmed departures of Ricardo ‘El Tuca’ Ferretti from Tigres UANL, in addition to the withdrawal Nacho Ambriz with him Club León, a long list of coaches has sounded to reach these sets.

With Tigres betting on Miguel Herrera or Nacho Ambriz, for the León Club names like Diego Alonso, Gabriel Caballero and Antonio Mohamed, to whom should be added that of Hugo Sánchez, as the former coach of the Mexican National Team He has publicly declared that he would accept the challenge of leading the Emeralds.

During the broadcast of ESPN’s Futbol Picante program, David Faitelson questioned Hugo Sánchez about whether he would be willing to direct the Club León, a Pachuca Group team, with whom Penta already worked a few years ago, when he directed the Tuzos for a brief period. of time.

When questioned by David Faitelson in Futbol Picante about whether he would like to reach the León, Hugo Sánchez did not hesitate to affirm that he would like to return to the MX League benches. “Sure, sure (I’d like to lead the Lion)”, I have the thorn to keep training. pic.twitter.com/qL3lkkz2Xd – Los Soccer adictos Mx (@AdictosMx) April 28, 2021

Before the question, Hugo did not think twice to ensure that he would accept to relieve Nacho Ambriz in the shoal team.

“Sure, sure (I’d like to direct the Lion),” Hugo replied.

The Penta did not have a good step as helmsman with Pachuca, because with the Tuzos he finished in the tenth position of the classification with 21 points, being out of the Liguilla after a millionaire investment in signings.

We left with the promise of being two or three years old and it turns out that at the first tournament, five months later, we did not qualify for one point, and they took me away, and I brought my daughters, I changed schools, we moved completely from Madrid for here and it was a disappointment, “Hugo commented in a recent interview, talking about his work with Grupo Pachuca.

