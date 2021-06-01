Liga MX: Hugo Sánchez throws poisoned dart against Club Pachuca

Hugo Sánchez, former player of Real Madrid, the Mexican National Team and other teams in the MX League, threw a tremendous dart against the Tuzos del Pachuca by ensuring that the Hidalgo squad took away his desire to train again, after he failed in the bench of the ‘Bella Airosa’ club.

In an interview offered to the Chiringuito de Jugones, Hugo Sánchez pointed out that Pachuca only sought to take advantage of his image, prestige and category to take advantage of it and added to the bad results and treatment of the board, he affirmed that it was not a good experience at all .

“The last thing was not a pleasant experience (with Pachuca), I was living in Madrid and they called me to coach Almería, I got it and I thought I would take advantage of that opportunity. It is difficult to do it thinking about not releasing because I always did it for titles. Afterwards there was the offer from Pachuca, “he said.

“I stopped training because it was a disappointment, the leaders do not think about the person, they use you for being a boom, for your image and prestige. There was a promise of two or three years in Pachuca to a generation of players that had Héctor Herrera, “he added.

Hugo Sánchez led the Tuzos del Pachuca a total of 24 games, where he managed to get nine wins, seven draws and eight defeats with the Hidalgo squad.

