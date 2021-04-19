Liga MX: Hugo Rodríguez causes loss in Santos due to a second degree sprain

Football player Hugo Rodriguez from Santos Laguna de la MX League, caused low with the box of Guillermo Almada after suffering a second degree sprain, which made him miss the duel against Toluca on the 15th Guardians Tournament 2021.

Unfortunately Rodríguez was injured in an accident in training, these are situations that we live and complicate us, “confirmed coach Guillermo Almada.

The same Uruguayan technical director of the Lagunero team confirmed this information in front of the media, assuring that his injury was in an accident in training, so his withdrawal caused problems for his approach.

⚽: Santos Laguna’s coach, Guillermo Almada spoke of the second-degree sprain suffered by defender Hugo Rodríguez: “… unfortunately Rodríguez was injured in an accident in training, these are situations that we live and complicate us.” pic.twitter.com/SAr2f5jdBZ – José Juan Vázquez (@josejuangelmx) April 19, 2021

Hugo Isaac Rodríguez has not been able to count regularly in this tournament with Santos Laguna, as if he had it in the 2020 Guardianes Tournament, being a reference holder in the lower part of Guillermo Almada’s team.

