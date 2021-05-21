Liga MX: Hugo López-Gatell fears a new wave of infections after the events in Hidalgo

After the overcrowding in the Hidalgo Stadium in the first leg semifinal between Club Pachuca and the Blue Cross, Hugo Lopez Gatell He assured that the pandemic could reactivate in the state and its surroundings after the massive event.

“I do not know the details, he will tell us how the score was, but large capacity is a greater risk that there are many infections and that in the specific state the epidemic will reactivate, even beyond the state, because if this happened in Pachuca, It is possible that inhabitants of Mexico City went there, from the State of Mexico, Querétaro. Any massive sporting or cultural activity must be treated with great caution ”, he mentioned at a press conference.

Similarly, the Undersecretary of Health affirmed that he understands the economic situation, but we must not lose sight of the health issue.

| In a tactical game, we finished with the goal at 0 against Cruz Azul in the first leg semifinal. LOOKING WITH ALL THE GOAL THIS SATURDAY AT THE AZTECA STADIUM, BLANQUIAZULES! – Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 20, 2021

“Understandable and even legitimate, that sports entrepreneurs, who are owners or shareholders of the stadium or teams, those who participate in the rest of the economic spill, the sale of tickets, food, drinks, it is understandable that they are anxious about that it opens now and as quickly as possible, because it is necessary to recover profits, economy, but we must not lose sight of the fact that the risk is notorious when large facilities are suddenly opened ”, he added.

So far, the Tuzos have received two financial fines and could be credited with a veto.

